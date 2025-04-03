Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.25 and last traded at $89.43, with a volume of 73992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Innospec Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $61,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,736.06. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $53,457,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $20,992,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $11,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innospec by 24.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 357.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

