Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 906,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.41. 172,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,774. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

