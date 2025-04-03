International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and traded as low as $6.62. International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 36,458 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICAGY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. As a group, analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Stories

