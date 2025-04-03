Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.64 and last traded at $103.75, with a volume of 5856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

