Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.64 and last traded at $103.75, with a volume of 5856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.27.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile
RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.
