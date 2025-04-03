Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWKGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.64 and last traded at $103.75, with a volume of 5856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

