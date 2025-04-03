Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Xerox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xerox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Xerox Stock Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Xerox by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Xerox by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRX stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.66. Xerox has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.