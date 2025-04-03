Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox
Xerox Stock Down 0.2 %
XRX stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.66. Xerox has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $18.18.
Xerox Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.66%.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.
