Ironveld (LON:IRON) Releases Earnings Results

Ironveld (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ironveld had a negative net margin of 422.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

Shares of LON IRON traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 19,948,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,447,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Ironveld has a 1 year low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.11 ($0.00). The company has a market cap of £1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04.



Ironveld is a speciality metals producer based in Southern Africa that seeks to maximise revenues from the metals it produces by its Mining division and processing them at its Rustenburg smelter, operated by its Smelting division, and producing specialist high purity iron powders as well as Vanadium slag and Titanium slag, all critical for the green energy transition.

