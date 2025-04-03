Ironveld (LON:IRON) Releases Earnings Results

Ironveld (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ironveld had a negative net margin of 422.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.
Ironveld Price Performance
Shares of LON IRON traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 19,948,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,447,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Ironveld has a 1 year low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.11 ($0.00). The company has a market cap of £1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04.
About Ironveld
