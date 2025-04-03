iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,904 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of World Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,143,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,279,000 after buying an additional 551,475 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.