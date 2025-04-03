iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $129,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 442,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,944,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $346,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

