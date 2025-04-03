Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $113,361.84 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

