KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) is Huber Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for about 5.2% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $26,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,868,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,167,000 after purchasing an additional 451,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of KBR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,653,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,776,000 after buying an additional 1,167,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in KBR by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 86,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 72,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Insider Activity

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

