Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Kestra Medical Technologies Price Performance
KMTS stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $26.06.
Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile
