Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTSFree Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

KMTS stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

