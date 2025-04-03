Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,260,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 47,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 4,596,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,109.41% and a negative return on equity of 107.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,867,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179,919 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

