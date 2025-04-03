LZ Technology (NASDAQ:LZMH) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

LZ Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $7.35. LZ Technology shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 38,828 shares trading hands.
LZ Technology Trading Up 4.7 %
About LZ Technology
As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.
