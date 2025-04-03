Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:M opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $35,250.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at $59,887.64. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $264,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,373.92. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

