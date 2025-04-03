MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

MAG Silver Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAG opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,839,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 3,324.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 860,326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $3,482,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 254,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,649,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after buying an additional 208,252 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.