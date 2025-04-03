Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,157 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 2.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $182,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in American Tower by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,135,000 after buying an additional 52,155 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in American Tower by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT opened at $217.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.16. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 141.37%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

