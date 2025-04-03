Martin Worley Group Makes New $6.99 Million Investment in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF comprises about 4.4% of Martin Worley Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Martin Worley Group owned 0.06% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFMV. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFMV stock opened at $126.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.98. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $106.80 and a one year high of $128.81.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

