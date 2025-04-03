Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $104.88 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 263,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,382,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.