Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.45 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $60.94 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00021910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,166,799,549 coins and its circulating supply is 968,370,379 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

