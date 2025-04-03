nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

nCino Trading Down 19.7 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. nCino has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on nCino in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,050,685. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,893. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Further Reading

