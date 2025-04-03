nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $574.5-578.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.09 million. nCino also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.

nCino Stock Down 19.7 %

nCino stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. nCino has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. William Blair lowered nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,920,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

