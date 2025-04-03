NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.21. 42,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 454,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,955.12. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,036. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,499 shares of company stock valued at $512,321 over the last 90 days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

