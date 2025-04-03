New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $168,000 in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,805,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 810,731 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 735,300 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.22 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.40% and a negative net margin of 321.53%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

