New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

