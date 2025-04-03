New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) CFO Roberto Bel Sells 1,173 Shares

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,450. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 24th, Roberto Bel sold 2,346 shares of New Jersey Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $113,968.68.

NJR opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

