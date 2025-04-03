Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 142 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $20,194,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADI opened at $199.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.22 and a 200 day moving average of $219.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.57 and a 1-year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

View Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.