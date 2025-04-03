Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.