NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Posts Earnings Results

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NIOX Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 28.21%.

NIOX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NIOX opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,070.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.95. NIOX Group has a one year low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Insider Activity

In other NIOX Group news, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 127,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,196.32 ($13,240.25). 46.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

Further Reading

