Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,818,000 after buying an additional 939,078 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,390,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,733,000 after acquiring an additional 866,026 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 478,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

Match Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MTCH stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Match Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

