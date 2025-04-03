O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PROG by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,430,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after buying an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth $273,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in PROG by 268.2% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Transactions at PROG

In other PROG news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,880.44. This trade represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.14. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.57%.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

