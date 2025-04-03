OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 11,496 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 477.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,529,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,090,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 461.6% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 292,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after buying an additional 240,415 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 571,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 97,401 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $77.26 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

