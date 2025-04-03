OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.