OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $544.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $511.97 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.19.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

