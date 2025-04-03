OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $716,000 Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,521 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIQ. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,731 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

