OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $716,000 Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,521 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIQ. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,731 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.