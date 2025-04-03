Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Ciena by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 409.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Insider Activity

In other Ciena news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 16,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $1,436,843.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,121.12. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $30,068.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,582.77. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,200 shares of company stock worth $4,921,513. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

