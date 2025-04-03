Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CFO Juan Graham Acquires 33,333 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CFO Juan Graham purchased 33,333 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,546.50. This represents a 1,649.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:CATX opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

View Our Latest Report on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.