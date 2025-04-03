Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Director Robert F. Williamson III Purchases 22,192 Shares

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 22,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,799.99. This represents a 45.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

CATX opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CATX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,132,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,812 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,304,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 882,528 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

