Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 374539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $639,123.24. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $277,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,340. This trade represents a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,407,388. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,643,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,120,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,955,000 after buying an additional 257,373 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after buying an additional 159,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

