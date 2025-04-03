Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 7,469 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Mizuho reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.82.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

