Pitcairn Co. Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after acquiring an additional 948,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $507.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

