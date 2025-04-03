Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.90 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09). 637,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 491,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.74 ($0.09).

Pod Point Group Trading Up 13.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

About Pod Point Group

Pod Point was founded in 2009. Driven by a belief that driving shouldn’t cost the earth, Pod Point is building the infrastructure needed to enable the mass adoption of electric vehicles and to make living with an EV easy and affordable for everyone. As at 30 October 2023 the company has shipped more than 222k charge points on its network in the UK and is an official charge point supplier for major car brands.

Pod Point works with a broad range of organisations and customers to offer home and commercial charging solutions.

