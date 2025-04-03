Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.90 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09). 637,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 491,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.74 ($0.09).
Pod Point Group Trading Up 13.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.
About Pod Point Group
Pod Point works with a broad range of organisations and customers to offer home and commercial charging solutions.
