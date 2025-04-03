Q1 EPS Estimates for Alpha Cognition Increased by Analyst

Alpha Cognition, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpha Cognition in a report issued on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alpha Cognition alerts:

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Separately, Raymond James raised Alpha Cognition to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Cognition stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79. Alpha Cognition has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $81.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Cognition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Cognition during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Cognition in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Cognition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.