RA International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 2,496,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,082,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

RA International Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.36. The company has a market cap of £1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76.

RA International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RA International is a specialist provider of complex and integrated remote site services to Humanitarian, Governmental and Commercial organisations globally. Its clients operate in remote locations, conflict areas or places that are demanding for other reasons. RA International simplifies their clients’ project success by offering a one-stop solution for construction, integrated facilities management and supply chain services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.