Rangeley Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 46,000 Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDLB opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $307.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.68. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

