Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2025 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $498.00 to $466.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $390.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – FactSet Research Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $402.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $450.00.

3/21/2025 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $525.00 to $480.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – FactSet Research Systems had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $503.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $503.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

FDS stock traded down $14.73 on Thursday, reaching $436.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,013. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get FactSet Research Systems Inc alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.