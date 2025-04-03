Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Redfin to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Redfin from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of RDFN opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.90. Redfin has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $180,730.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,968.40. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Redfin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

