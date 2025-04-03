RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

RxSight Stock Performance

RXST traded down $11.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. 1,948,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,428. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.22.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $44,992.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,992.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

