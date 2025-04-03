Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and traded as low as $45.74. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 575,333 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBGSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schneider Electric S.E. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.4 %

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.