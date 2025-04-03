Selway Asset Management Has $664,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after buying an additional 94,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,921 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $174.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.90 and its 200-day moving average is $179.15. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

