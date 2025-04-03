Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Grows By 28.0%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,700 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 585,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.5 %

CLH stock opened at $205.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.56. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $186.54 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

